The University of Maine athletic program will receive a historic $90 million gift from the Harold Alfond Foundation.

It is the largest single contribution for athletics at a public college in New England and is among the largest gifts ever nationwide, according the university. It will be distributed over a 10-year period and is earmarked for new facilities construction, the advancement of gender equity, and a plan to create facilities that will be the destination for high school state championships and other community events.

It is the lead gift in a planned $110 million investment in athletic facilities on the Orono campus, all expected to be funded through private philanthropy.

“This grant will allow us to build out new facilities and upgrade our existing facilities to improve the competitiveness of our Division I teams, advance our stated commitment to gender equity in our athletics programs, as well as create a destination for youth club programs and high school championship level events,” said University of Maine Athletic Director Ken Ralph in a press release. Ralph added that the facilities’ improvements and additions will cement “Orono as the premier destination in Maine for sports while drawing countless youth to our campus to enjoy the thrill of competing.”

The athletics gift was part of a whopping $240 million donation by the Harold Alfond Foundation to the University of Maine System. The overall gift was the largest ever given to a New England public education system, nearly quadruple the next largest gift ($66 million to the University of Vermont in 2016). It is considered the eighth largest gift ever made to a U.S. higher education institution, according to Chronicle of Higher Education.

“The investments in Black Bear athletics are an investment in Maine,” said UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy. “They will strengthen and solidify the state’s only Division I athletics program and ensure gender equity. UMaine will have the facilities to be able to welcome schools and organizations from across Maine for athletic competitions and championships, and other statewide initiatives ranging from STEM to the arts.”

The gift is planned to go toward building new facilities and upgrading existing facilities, according to the university’s master plan for athletic facilities. Specifics about the master plan will be released at a later date.

“The full execution of our plan will positively impact all 17 of our varsity programs while also providing better facilities for our on campus recreational sports,” Ralph said. “The spectator experience will also be enhanced so people can more easily make the decision to come to campus to cheer on their Black Bears.”

This story will be updated.

