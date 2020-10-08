The Age-Friendly Community Initiative is developing ways to help our community members through our current COVID-19 crisis. Lonely or confused? If you’d just like to talk with a community member, you may call 824-4444 and leave a message. One of our AFCI team will call you back to simply touch base, have a laugh, share important information, etc. If you’d like more professional help, you may call the Maine Warm-line toll free: 1-866-771-9276 or 1-866-771-WARM.

From AARP: “With COVID-19 upending almost every aspect of life, it’s hardly surprising that the number of Google searches for “anxiety” and “panic attack” soared to an all-time high in the months after the pandemic began. Robert Roca, M.D., chair of the American Psychiatric Association’s Council on Geriatric Psychiatry, says it’s perfectly normal and reasonable to feel anxious during these uncertain times. In some people, however, anxiety can build and trigger a full-blown panic attack. Symptoms include heart palpitations, sweating, trembling, shortness of breath, chest pain and nausea.”

The Bethel Food Pantry (207-824-0369) is open the first Wednesday of each month, 9:00 am-2:00 pm. It was exciting to learn that Sunday River Ski Resort has announced its support of the Food Pantry: “Now through Giving Tuesday on December 1, 2020, the Maine ski area will match up to $5,000 in cash donations to the Bethel Food Pantry to help continue to feed the community through the winter months.” FMI and to donate: https://bethelfoodpantry.org/#donate.

We all know how important it is to vote this year, but it’s confusing with Corona Virus concerns and the conflicting information around safe and predictable options. Here are some good resources.

From AARP: “It’s Time to Plan for How to Safely Cast Your Ballot.”

From Maine.gov: Register to vote, or check to make sure your registration is correct and up to date: if by mail, your registration must be received by Oct 19; in person before or on Election Day, November 3. FMI: https://ballotpedia.org/Voting_in_Maine

In-person absentee voting in Maine is open from October 5 – 30. Some, but not all of our area towns allow this (not allowed in Albany Twp., for instance). Check with your town official. Rights in Action: Engaging Maine Voters with Disabilities, https://drme.org/assets/brochures/EngagingVotersGuide2020.pdf

Perhaps you have thoughts on some of these matters. You can always contact us through our website: www.agefriendlybethel.org.

