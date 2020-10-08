PARIS — On Sunday, October 25, Deering Memorial Community Center’s Escape Room Team is offering a new challenge for puzzle lovers, the Amazing Oxford Hills Race. In this fundraiser for DMCC, teams will race around the Oxford Hills, solving riddles and clues to discover locations where they will gather proof of their visits. The first team to reach the finish line, having visited all the locations, will win the $200 prize being offered by Ripley & Fletcher Ford of South Paris!

The “race” will begin at 1 p.m. at the Community Center’s parking lot, off of Church Street in South Paris. The price to participate will be $25 per person, with 8 years old and younger free. Teams can be of any size as long as each person is wearing a seat belt. Each team will need an internet capable cell phone too. All sites will be outdoors, minimizing corona virus exposure risks. Pre-registration and payment are required, and, with the limit on team-slots, signing up early is encouraged. The funds raised will help pay for DMCC’s utility costs. For more information and to register, please contact the Paris Public Library at 743-6994 or email [email protected]

