For the fourth time, a Biden/Harris yard sign has been stolen from our property.

Although we don’t know the identity and motive of the perpetrator, we have a strong suspicion. The person in question should know that the missing signs have been replaced, and the incident reported to the police.

If the reason for this cowardly act is political harassment, whoever did this should understand that it won’t work.

On the contrary, the theft has only hardened our determination to defend our democratic rights and to bolster the electoral prospects of the Biden/Harris ticket and those of candidates associated with their campaign.

Chris and Joline Beam, Lewiston