I support Scott Cole because he is a knowledgeable public official who will serve the people of Oxford County well. I had the privilege of working with Scott for just under a year in town government. I was always thoroughly impressed with his in-depth knowledge on the issues and his ability to use that knowledge in order to solve the tough problems. Scott also has an impressive ability to quickly process complex information and take action.

What impresses me the most about Scott is his willingness to stand steadfast in his beliefs. You always know where Scott stands on the issues and why he has taken that stance. Scott never feels the need to be popular, but does need to feel he is doing what is best for the people he serves.

I have full confidence that Scott Cole will make a great commissioner for the people of Oxford County.

Christopher Brennick, Rumford