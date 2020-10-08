OTISFIELD — We hear about people in need, high unemployment, reduced work hours, and people going hungry. East Otisfield Free Baptist Church (EOFBC) wants to help, striving to be the “hands and feet of Christ” in the community. Our Food Pantry is open to all Otisfield residents, without any income restrictions. We recognize that people are proud and may not want to ask for help; we all need help at some point in our lives. Jesus said, “It is more blessed to give than to receive.” We are blessed when we are able to help. If you live in Otisfield and struggle to put food on the table or know of someone in Otisfield who struggles, please let us help.

The EOFBC Food Pantry is open the 4th Friday of each month from 1-5 p.m., located at 231 Rayville Road (off Route 121, above the town office) in Otisfield. It is supported by donations from the congregation and members of the Otisfield community. We offer canned and dry foods, frozen meat, personal hygiene items, often fresh vegetables and fruit, laundry and dish soap, a cloth face mask and more. For more information please call Deb Dyer at 539-4619.

The Food Pantry was started in 2008 in response to the Great Recession and has been providing assistance ever since. A member of the deaconate and volunteers from the congregation and community join together to assist getting food together each month. Due to the current pandemic we ask that people stay in their car, where someone wearing a mask will provide a grocery checklist, bag the items requested and load them into their vehicle.

The East Otisfield Free Baptist Church was established in the early 1800s by the early Free Will Baptists, who believed that “there is a kindly God who gave all men the free will to choose to follow his commandments”. The church “was to be free for all Christians of all denominations to meet in, for the worship of God, agreeable to the dictates of conscience and usual practice of each respective denomination”. The acceptance of this diversity in beliefs and opinions remains alive and well in our church today.

Since we are a small congregation we have been able to meet on Sundays since June 7 in accordance with the Governor’s Covid guidelines such as wearing masks, social distancing, etc.. Once the pandemic is in check we will again offer monthly Community Suppers with delicious home cooked foods.

In these uncertain times we have benefitted from fellowship and welcome anyone who could use hope and perspective to join our church family on Sundays at 10 a.m. at 231 Rayville Road. We are pleased to have Reverend Dr. David Clark as our Interim minister as we search for a permanent pastor.

