Waterford Grange to host end of Season Sales

WATERFORD — The Waterford Grange, located on Route 35 beside the North Waterford Post Office will be hosting a Craft and While elephant sale, Friday, October 9, from 10 a.m to 5 pm. and Saturday, October 10, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sewn, knit or crocheted items, as well as other crafts made by our members and friends will be available for sale. Drop by and check out the White elephant items. Money raised will go to making needed repairs to our historic building as well as supporting several local charities. Recent repair projects include replacement windows, painting, updating electrical wiring and a future elevator.

Donations are accepted. For more information call, Mary DeLorenzo, 207-583-4490.

Knights of Columbus to sponsor financial seminar

PORTLAND — Tom Hegna, a renowned economist and author, will present a free seminar, “Faith, Family and Financial Security,” via Zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13. All are welcome to participate in the event, sponsored by the Knights of Columbus. To preregister, visit http://KOFCNewEngland.2.vu/Hegna.

Hegna is a former senior executive officer of New York Life Insurance Co. He will share his seven steps to a secure retirement to help seniors retire “the optimal way.” Hegna is the author of several books.

For more information about the seminar, contact Gregory White at 207-322-6514 or [email protected]

Masons to sponsor take-out/pick-up or home delivery dinner

WILTON — The Masonic Group at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Hall, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, will offer a take-out/pick-up dinner or home delivery in the Farmington and Wilton area from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.

The menu will be roast pork, potato, vegetable, rolls and pumpkin pie. Reservations are required by 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15. To reserve a meal, call Alan Morison at 207-645-4366 or Alvin McDonald at 207-645-2190.

Cost of the pick-up meal will be $9 for adults and $5 for those under age 12. For home deliveries in the Wilton and Farmington area the cost will be $10 a meal.

‘Natural Landscaping’ workshop announced

SOUTH PARIS — The Oxford County Soil & Water Conservation District will lead a workshop on “Natural Landscaping” at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at a new home site at 781 Paris Hill Road.

Those attending are invited to bring ideas, samples or photos of creative materials and be prepared to share. Special planting information on native flowers, shrubs and trees will be available from the conservation district. The event is free and open to everyone.

Preregister by emailing [email protected] or calling 207-743-8661. Directional signs will be posted. COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed and masks and social distancing will be required.

OCSWCD is an equal opportunity employer and provider.

Fundraisers announced for American Legion Post 150

MECHANIC FALLS — American Legion Post 150, 41 Elm. St., Mechanic Falls, will be hold a yard sale and bake sale, Saturday, Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.p. and also on Friday, October 23.

A rib-eye steak dinner, including corn on the cob, roll and dessert will be held on Friday, October 23, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cost is $10 per person; pre-sale tickets are available by calling Peggy Goddard, 207-212-0538. Tickets will also be available night of the supper.