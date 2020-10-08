NORWAY — The Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War met at the home of Carlene Gavin on the shores of Norway Lake for the September meeting. There were four members there in person and four through the Zoom program.
First nominations were held for officers of the new year. The treasurer and assistant treasurer will be exchanging offices in the new year. Plans were made to bring items for the Togus gift shop and stocking
gifts for our members who don’t get out so much anymore. These can be dropped off anytime through the month of October with the president.
The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, November 4, again at Carlene’s on the lake. This will be the last meeting of the year for the Hannah F. Richardson Tent 19, Stoneham.
