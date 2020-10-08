WEST PARIS — The Finnish-American Heritage Society of Maine will hold its monthly meeting in the FinnAm Center, 8 Maple Street in West Paris, at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020.
Following a brief business meeting, Bill Doyle will present a program describing the involvement of horses in the Finnish military during the Winter War of 1939-40. Join us for what promises to be an interesting discussion topic and to share in the coffee table. COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
