WEST PARIS — The Finnish-American Heritage Society of Maine will hold its monthly meeting in the FinnAm Center, 8 Maple Street in West Paris, at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020.

Following a brief business meeting, Bill Doyle will present a program describing the involvement of horses in the Finnish military during the Winter War of 1939-40. Join us for what promises to be an interesting discussion topic and to share in the coffee table. COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Citizen Community, Democrat Community
Related Stories
Latest Articles