BRIDGTON —Gallery 302 announces a new show, “Mother Earth,” which will run from October 9 – November 6. This exhibit, with works created by members of the Bridgton Art Guild, will be featured in the third Thursday Art Mart video which will air on the Gallery’s Facebook page October 15 at 7 p.m. To see the work in person, gallery hours are Monday-Friday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Gallery 302 is located at 112 Main Street in Bridgton. For more information, call 207-647-2787, visit gallery302.com or see our facebook page.
