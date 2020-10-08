NORWAY — Stephens Memorial Hospital, Norway Savings Bank and The Progress Center are partnering with the Good Shepherd Food Bank’s Food Mobile to offer fresh produce, perishable and non-perishable items to people in need in the Oxford Hills area.
Anyone in need of emergency food assistance in western Maine is welcome to attend Tuesday, October 13th from 2 – 3:30 P.M., on the Stephens Memorial Hospital Campus in Norway (Human Resources Building, 59 Winter Street, across from Amato’s). Volunteers from Stephens Memorial Hospital, Norway Savings Bank and The Progress Center will be on site to help with distribution.
Good Shepherd Food Bank’s Food Mobile program expands the hunger relief organization’s outreach to Maine’s neediest and most underserved communities. Designed to be a barrier-free distribution, the Food Mobiles visit communities with a demand for emergency and supplemental food that has outgrown the capacity of local food pantries.
For more information about this Food Mobile distribution, please call 207-744-6052.
