NORWAY — As everyone is aware, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has meant that it’s vital to limit social contact and avoid gatherings. For that reason, the Norway Downtown Board has made the very difficult decision to cancel this year’s Norway Downtown Halloween Festival which was scheduled for Friday, October 30.

While it knows this is disappointing, Norway Downdown hopes everyone can understand the steps it’s taking to help keep the community safe.

Norwayd Downtown thanks the community for its understanding and support during this challenging time as the full cooperation of many benefits the safety and health of everyone in the community. For further questions please contact Jennifer Corbett at 207-393-3674

Norway Downtown looks forward to seeing everyone at the 2021 Norway Downtown Halloween Festival.

