NORWAY — As everyone is aware, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has meant that it’s vital to limit social contact and avoid gatherings. For that reason, the Norway Downtown Board has made the very difficult decision to cancel this year’s Norway Downtown Halloween Festival which was scheduled for Friday, October 30.
While it knows this is disappointing, Norway Downdown hopes everyone can understand the steps it’s taking to help keep the community safe.
Norwayd Downtown thanks the community for its understanding and support during this challenging time as the full cooperation of many benefits the safety and health of everyone in the community. For further questions please contact Jennifer Corbett at 207-393-3674
Norway Downtown looks forward to seeing everyone at the 2021 Norway Downtown Halloween Festival.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Bethel Citizen
Greenwood to vote at town office this year
-
The Bethel Citizen
Principals laud staff, students for safe beginning
-
The Bethel Citizen
Bethel discusses meeting frequency
-
The Bethel Citizen
Libertarian presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen visits Bethel
-
Advertiser Democrat
Oxford selectmen mull future site of town office