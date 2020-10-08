Rock band ISH will play at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, at Mixers Nightclub & Lounge in Sabattus. Come out for their debut at Mixers. The band plays 90s and 00s rock. There is a $3 cover. Masks are required when not seated. Reservations are recommended. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.
