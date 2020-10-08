GRAY — Joshua Michaud recorded a hat trick, including a pair of goals in a nine-minute span in the second half, to pace Gray-New Gloucester to a 4-0 boys soccer win over St. Dom’s on Thursday.

Max Kenney scored a first-half goal for the Patriots (2-0) and assisted on one of Michaud’s goals. Wyatt Kenney and Cam Roberge each added an assist.

CROSS COUNTRY

OAK HILL RUNNERS WIN: Joshua Gosselin of Oak Hill won a three-school MVC boys cross country meet in Jay against Spruce Mountain and Carrebec.

Gosselin finished the course in 20:13. Coming in second was Spruce Mountain’s Abrahm Geissinger (21:24), followed by teammate Sam Perkins (22:39). Carrabec’s lone runner, Cooper Dellerma (27:20), finished seventh.

In the girls race, Naomi Obenhaus of Oak Hill won with a time of 28:23. Spruce Mountain’s Emily Dubord (29:37) took second, while Madison Chase (29:51) of Oak Hill was right behind Duburd for third.

Boys Individual Results

1. Joshua Gosselin Oak Hill 20:13 2. Abrahm Geissinger Spruce Mtn. 21:24 3. Sam Perkins Spruce Mtn. 22:39 4. Rilley Greenwood Oak Hill 23:41 5. Caleb Parlin Spruce Mtn. 25:56 6. Owen Schwab Spruce Mtn. 26:01 7. Cooper Dellerma Carrabec 27:20 8. Hayden Mitchell Oak Hill 28:24 9. Matt Pepe Spruce Mtn. 28:32 10. Sebastian Doyle Oak Hill 28:33 11. Kylie Pepe Spruce Mtn. 29:26.

Girls Individual Results

1. Naomi Obenhaus Oak Hill 28:23 2. Emily Dubord Spruce Mtn. 29:37 3. Madison Chase Oak Hill 29:51 4. Autum Ladd Carrabec 29:58 5. Ava Coates Spruce Mountain 34:33 6. Saraphin Bechard Oak Hill 34:56 7. Julia Kronstrand Oak Hill 39:08.

GRAY-NG’S MAINES SECOND: Sam Wilson (17:33.90) of Greely won the boys race between the Rangers and the Patriots.

Coming in second was William Maines (17:49.90) of Gray-New Gloucester. In third was Greely’s Elias Leggat-Barr (18:14.10).

Greely won the team competition 20-41.

In the girls race, Greely took the top three spots, with Tori Bacall (23:16.30) winning followed by Charlotte Taylor (23:47.70) and Katie Hankinson (23:49.40).

The top Gray-New Gloucester runner, Leah Cote (24:52.40), finished fifth.

Greely bested the Patriots in the team competition 16-47.

Boys Team Scores

Greely 20, Gray-New Gloucester 41.

Boys Individual Results

1. Wilson (Gree), 17:33.90; 2. Maines (GNG), 17:49.90; 3. E. Laggat-Barr (Gree), 18:14.10; 4. Harvey (Gree), 18:28.40; 5. MacArthur (Gree), 18:34.00; 6. Fessler (GNG), 18:58.70; 7. Raftice (Gree), 19:59.10; 8. Parent (Gree), 19:59.60; 9. Iris (Gree), 20:13.00; 10. Libby (GNG), 20:15.90; 11. Vanni (Gree), 20:32.10; 12. T. Leggat-Barr (Gree), 20:33.90; 13. Washburn (GNG), 21:00.20; 14. Malette (Gree), 21;11.00; 15. Burgess (GNG), 21:13.60; 16. Ladd (GNG), 21:21.30; 17. Conway (Gree), 21:28.90; 18. Maestas (Gree), 21:34.50; 19. Devine (Gree), 24:11.10; 20. Daye (GNG), 24:22.30.

Girls Team Scores

Greely 16, Gray-New Gloucester 47.

Girls Individual Results

1. Bacall (Gree), 23:16.30; 2. Taylor (Gree), 23:47.70; 3. Hankinson (Gree), 23:49.90; 4. Sites (Gree), 24:18.40; 5. Cote (GNG), 24:52.40; 6. Cohen (Gree), 24:58.00; 7. Hanson (Gree), 25:03.90; 8. Hollis (Gree), 25:10.70; 9. Harvey (Gree), 25:12.30; 10. Ouellette (GNG), 25:22.50; 11. Gustafson (Gree), 25:31.20; 12. Barry (Gree), 25:55.60; 13. Hayden-Hunt (Gree), 26:46.00; 14. MacDonald (GNG), 26:51.20; 15. Hester (Gree), 27:52.00; 16. Hutchings (GNG), 28:09.50; 17. Wescott (Gree), 29:15.40; 18. Soule (GNG), 29:39.40; 19. Ruszkai (Gree), 29:58.00; 20. Dehart (GNG), 30:06.20; 21. Pfeifle (GNG), 32:22.20; 22. Reynolds (Gree), 33:24.00; 23. Adolphson (Gree), 33:24.60.

