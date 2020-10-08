REGION — For the eighth year in a row, the Diane E. Curtis Medical Scholarship will be made available to an aspiring student from Androscoggin or Oxford county who wishes to pursue a career in the medical field. The scholarship was formed to honor the life of Diane E. Curtis of Norway, who lost her courageous ten-year battle with breast cancer in January, 2014.

The purpose of the $1,000.00 one-time annual scholarship is to reward a high school, prep school or home schooled student, who aspires to become a member of the medical field as well as being a committed member of their community. This scholarship is also available to any current college student who graduated from a high school or prep school in Androscoggin or Oxford County. Applications are available at the office of each school’s Guidance Counselor or by requesting one by following the below given procedure.

Timing of the application process is critical. ALL APPLICATIONS MUST BE COMPLETED AND RECEIVED, NOT POSTMARKED, BY THOMAS H.L. CURTIS ON OR BEFORE FEBRUARY 28, 2021. The applicants will then have their applications reviewed by an evaluation committee with possibly up to four applicants being asked to submit to personal interviews. The final selection process of selecting the 2021 winning applicant will then be completed with a public announcement of the scholarship winner occurring no later than June 1, 2021.

The Scholarship Committee will ask the winning applicant to be present to receive his/her award at a high school/prep school assembly. A representative check of $1,000.00 will be presented to the chosen candidate at that time with the monies actually being represented after the candidate’s first semester grades have been received by the Scholarship Committee in early 2021.

For additional information, or to receive an application form, please request same by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to Thomas H. L. Curtis, P.O. Box #67, Norway, ME 04268

