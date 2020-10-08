More than 2,000 Mainers filed new claims for unemployment aid last week as the number of people receiving aid remained stubbornly high.
About 2,150 people filed initial claims for federal and state unemployment benefits in the second week of October, the Maine Department of Labor reported Thursday. The number was down slightly from about 2,300 claimants the previous week, but higher than weekly initial claims in early September.
The labor department said it recorded about 1,700 initial claims filed for state unemployment insurance, and 670 initial claims filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a total of 2,370 initial claims. The number of claims can exceed the number of people filing for benefits because of overlap between state and federal aid programs.
The number of continuing unemployment claims filed last week was roughly 52,150, down slightly from 53,900 the previous week. That figure includes state benefits, federal benefits to those who do not qualify for state benefits, and extended benefits for those whose regular eligibility period has expired.
Nationally, the number of unemployment claims filed fell slightly last week to a still-high 840,000, evidence that job cuts remain elevated seven months into the recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Associated Press.
This story will be updated.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Business
New claims for unemployment aid remain elevated in Maine
-
Election 2020
Trump vows not to participate in virtual debate with Biden
-
The Bethel Citizen
Greenwood to vote at town office this year
-
The Bethel Citizen
Principals laud staff, students for safe beginning
-
The Bethel Citizen
Bethel discusses meeting frequency