FARMINGTON — The Tri-Town Food Cupboard board met recently to discuss post-summer plans for food distribution. Because of the COVID-19 epidemic, some changes were made after deliberations.

It was recommended that due to the many unknowns, this year there will be no traditional Thanksgiving baskets for the community. The logistics of spacing and keeping people safe have resulted in the board making the decision reluctantly.

Instead, during November efforts will be made to be more generous with food if it is available.

Clients who come in monthly, or those who may come in for just that month, will be helped one at a time inside the building. Others will be asked to wait in their car until volunteers can help them.

Hours are from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The Food Cupboard continues to serve the community on a regular basis, with food brought outside to clients’ vehicles.