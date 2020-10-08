LEWISTON – William R. (Bill) Fournier went to be with his Lord and the love of his life Marie-Ange on Oct. 6, 2020. Bill was born Feb. 9, 1934 to the late William and Eva Fournier.In 1955 he went to serve his country in the Army. He later went to work for Holy Family Church where he retired after many years of service, he also owned his own construction company with his long time friend Tom Grenier. He is survived by his brother Gerald Fournier and wife Barbara; two daughters, Tina and her husband Guy Landry, Janice and her husband James Therrien; Grandchildren, Dr, Erica (Bonenfant) and husband James Gibson, Nicolas and wife Erika Bonenfant, Dr. Luke Bonenfant and partner Katie Poutsiaka, James Therrien II and partner Brook Freeman, Jacob and wife Amy Therrien, Joshua and wife Katie Therrien; great-grandchildren, Skyla, Brock, Karter, Kamilynn, Ashton, Weston, Trenton, Tenley, Rudi and Piper. He is predeceased by his great-granddaughter Lexi; and his four sisters.Services will be private.Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Fortin Group Funeral Home 70 Horton St. Lewiston.