BANGOR — Penobscot Theatre Company, the nation’s northeastern-most professional theater company, launched “PTC Stage Treasures” on Thursday, Oct. 1. The online vintage store features designer apparel, jewelry, costumes and more. “PTC Stage Treasures” is online at www.ptcstagetreasures.com.

Close your eyes. Take a breath. In your mind, conjure the last piece of live theater you witnessed. Feel the bright lights, hear the engaging sounds, see the impeccable costumes and get lost in the outstanding set and its detailed dressings. Remember the sensation of applauding and the satisfaction you held, along with your playbill, as you made your way back through the lobby to begin the journey home. Did you ever leave wondering where all of those magical elements that complete live theater end up after the strike of a production? For the first time, Penobscot Theatre Company is unlocking its vast collection of stage treasures and selling some special pieces.

Producing Artistic Director Bari Newport said, “With 47 years of costumes, we certainly have acquired some special pieces. We are thrilled to be able to share some of our prize goodies with audiences around the world.”

New items will be added each week that will span all departments of live theater. Follow the theater on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for sneak peaks, special discount announcements and take home more than just the memories.

Penobscot Theatre Company is in the Bangor Opera House, 131 Main St. For more information, call 207-947-6618 or visit penobscottheatre.org.

