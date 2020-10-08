Richard Hodges of ReTreeUS received a TD Tree Days grant from TD Bank to purchase the trees. Students, teachers, St. Mary’s Nutrition Center, ReTreeUS staff and members of Food Corps participated in Thursday’s planting. Teisha’s Orchard is a memorial to Teisha Loesburg, a student who died in a plane crash in 2006.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Officials tout the economic role of public transportation during COVID-19 awareness event
-
The Franklin Journal
Vote for Scott Landry
-
The Franklin Journal
Energy Matters
-
The Franklin Journal
Pets of the Week
-
The Franklin Journal
What’s happening at adult ed?
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.