Lewiston High School student Bakal Djama plants an apple tree in Franklin Pasture Park behind the high school on Thursday. Students planted 25 fruit trees in an area known as Teisha’s Orchard. Students from Next STEP High will plant 25 more next week. Richard Hodges of ReTreeUS received a TD Tree Days grant from TD Bank to purchase the trees. Students, teachers, St. Mary’s Nutrition Center, ReTreeUS staff and members of Food Corps participated in Thursday’s planting. Teisha’s Orchard is a memorial to Teisha Loesburg, a student who died in a plane crash in 2006. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
