Charges

Lewiston

• Wardell Feaster, 28, of 131 Horton St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court and on charges of violating conditions of release, aggravated domestic assault and violating probation, 11:40 p.m. Wednesday at that address.

• Jeffrey Cressey, 35, of 117 Ash St., on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender, 11:09 a.m. Thursday at that address.

Auburn

• Ryan Mason, 19, of 297 Summer St., on charges of driving without a license and leaving the scene of an accident, 11:43 p.m. Wednesday at that address.

• Redmond Alward, 40, of 79 Strawberry Ave., Lewiston, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 1:50 a.m. Thursday on Main Street, Lewiston.

Androscoggin County

• Jasmine Brewer, 26, of 49 Wing St., Lisbon Falls, arrested by Maine State Police on a charge of driving with a suspended license, 9:20 p.m. Wednesday on Washington Street.

• Algernon Pitts, 59, of 112 Botka Hill Road, Livermore, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of violating a protection order, 11:26 p.m. Wednesday on Bates Street, Lewiston.

• Kristina Nickerson, 29, of 29 Library Ave., Auburn, arrested by Lisbon police on six warrants charging failure to appear in court, 4:41 p.m. Thursday on Lisbon Street.

Accidents

Lewiston

• A car driven by Jordyn Childs, 23, of Leeds, struck the back of a car driven by Lauren D. King, 37, of Auburn, as King was stopping at a stop sign on Montello Street at East Avenue at 7:23 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2. Childs’ 2015 Honda was towed. Damage to King’s 2019 Subaru was listed as minor.

• A car driven by Jasmine E. Ranger, 26, of Lewiston, was struck by an unidentified vehicle when its driver ran a stop sign at Holland and Summer streets at 2:25 p.m. Monday. The unidentified driver fled the scene, according to a police report. Damage to Ranger’s 2004 Chevrolet was listed as functional.

