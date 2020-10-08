Authorities said Thursday they’re still searching for three Connecticut suspects after a multi-county high-speed chase this week.

In a brief update Thursday morning, Maine State Police said three people law enforcement has been searching for since Tuesday night were not located following searches in the Richmond and Litchfield areas.

Wanted by police are 32-year-old Christopher Terenc Farrow (Young) and 29-year-old Dayshawn Middleton (also known as Day Day or Christopher Jones). Farrow is described by authorities as a Black man, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and eyes, while Middleton is described as a Black man, 6 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Police said they may have a woman with them; Hailey Goeltz, 26, is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall with green eyes.

All three are from Connecticut and one is wanted in connection with a robbery there. They are also linked by police to a gunfire incident recently in Skowhegan.

Law enforcement spent hours Wednesday morning searching for Farrow and Goeltz in Litchfield off Route 197 after a resident reported that a woman accompanied by a Black man had knocked on her door early Wednesday asking to use her phone.

On Thursday, Andrew Carlton, superintendent of Regional School Unit 4, said that both Libby Tozier and Carrie Ricker schools in Litchfield were put in lock-out for about two hours.

“What (that) means is that nobody will be allowed in the building (which is our current practice) and students will remain inside for the day,” Carlton wrote. “Business as usual will carry on inside the building. Once I get more information from the State Police, I am hopeful we will be able to return to allowing students outside.”

In the note, Carlton said he made the decision out of an abundance of caution and not hearing from the State Police Thursday morning, but once he had spoken to them he lifted the lock-out.

“I would rather be overcautious than under careful,” he said.

They actively pursued leads in the Skowhegan area but were not able to find them, but resulted in a drug-related arrest in Skowhegan late Wednesday. The Skowhegan arrest, though, did come following a tip and police surveillance of an apartment complex as authorities across the region continued to search for the suspects who fled from officers Tuesday night.

The high-speed chase, which reached speeds of more than 100 mph, began Tuesday evening in Waterville after a traffic stop. Local and state police followed the fleeing vehicle south on Interstate 95, through parts of Augusta, back onto the I-95 and then Interstate 295, ending on Route 201 in Richmond after a Maine State Police trooper was able to stop the fleeing car. The suspects in the car fled into the woods.

Police ask that anyone with information to contact the Skowhegan Police Department at (207) 474-6908.

This story will be updated.

« Previous

filed under: