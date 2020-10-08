NORWAY — The new medical office building located on the campus of Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway will be named the Bob & Sandy Bahre Health Center. The naming of the building in honor of the late Bob Bahre and his wife Sandy is in recognition of their generous support over the years to the hospital and the community.

According to SMH, Bob and Sandy are longtime supporters of Stephens, a testament to their recognition of the value an outstanding hospital brings to the local community. Their generosity has been legendary and extensive across the community, state and beyond. Although their support is often quiet and anonymous, the impact of their giving is profound and touches many across our community. Bob Bahre, who passed away this July, was an icon and beloved member of the Oxford Hills community.

“The Bahre family has been incredibly generous and are deeply committed to our community. We’re exceptionally grateful for the support they have shown over the years, and we are honored to have this opportunity to recognize them for their generosity.” said Andrea Patstone, President Stephens Memorial Hospital.

In its announcement, the hospital notes that “The Bob & Sandy Bahre Health Center is a collaboration between MaineHealth and Stephens Memorial Hospital and is evidence of how local communities benefit from being part of an integrated healthcare system. This joint investment reinforces MaineHealth and Stephens Memorial Hospital’s commitment to providing high-quality care, close to home.”

The first floor will be home to the SMH Physical Rehabilitation department, currently located in the lower level of the Ripley Medical Office Building. The space will double in the available treatment size and will enhance the physical, occupational and speech therapy programs offered.

The second floor will be home to the Stephens Center for Specialty Care, which will provide expanded specialty care services to the Norway community with physicians from Portland-based Maine Medical Partners. Specialty care will include: Oncology, Cardiology, Urology, and Audiology with opportunity for additional services to be added in the future. This expansion provides state-of-the-art clinical space for specialists to serve the Oxford Hills community, resulting in shorter wait times for patients to see a specialist and in many cases eliminating the need for patients to travel for care.

“The Bahres understand the importance of having an excellent healthcare system in the Oxford Hills community,” said Patstone. “We also are fortunate to be part of MaineHealth, the largest integrated healthcare system in northern New England. Together, the backing of MaineHealth and the incredible support of this local community position us to thrive in Norway for years to come.”

The Bob & Sandy Bahre Health Center is scheduled to open on Monday, October 19th. For more information about Stephens Center for Specialty Care, call 207-743-2945. For more information about physical rehabilitation, call 207-744-6160.

