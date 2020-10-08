Thursday, October 8
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Tulane at Houston
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Pittsburgh
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ACCN — Florida State at Georgia Tech
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma at Baylor
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, First Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, First Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, First Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
KBO BASEBALL
5:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — Samsung at LG
MLB BASEBALL
2:08 p.m.
FS1 — National League Division Series: Atlanta vs. Miami, Game 3, Minute Maid Park, Houston
3:35 p.m.
TBS — American League Division Series: Oakland vs. Houston, Game 4, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles
7:10 p.m.
TBS — American League Division Series: Tampa Bay vs. NY Yankees, Game 4, Petco Park, San Diego
9:08 p.m.
MLBN — National League Division Series: LA Dodgers vs. San Diego, Game 3, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
NFL FOOTBALL
8:20 p.m.
FOX, NFLN — Tampa Bay at Chicago
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying Soccer: Serbia at Norway, Semifinal
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP: The French Open, Men’s Doubles Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris
9 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Women’s Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris
11 a.m.
NBC, NBCSN — WTA: The French Open, Women’s Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris
Early Friday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Richmond vs. St. Kilda, Semifinal, Metricon Stadium, Carrara, Australia
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Aramco Grosser Preis Der Eifel 2020, Nürburg, Germany
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Second Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England
RUGBY
4:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Sydney, Semifinal
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Women’s Doubles Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris
