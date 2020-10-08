Thursday, October 8
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Tulane at Houston
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Pittsburgh
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ACCN — Florida State at Georgia Tech
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma at Baylor
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, First Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, First Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, First Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
KBO BASEBALL
5:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — Samsung at LG
MLB BASEBALL
2:08 p.m.
FS1 — National League Division Series: Atlanta vs. Miami, Game 3, Minute Maid Park, Houston
3:35 p.m.
TBS — American League Division Series: Oakland vs. Houston, Game 4, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles
7:10 p.m.
TBS — American League Division Series: Tampa Bay vs. NY Yankees, Game 4, Petco Park, San Diego
9:08 p.m.
MLBN — National League Division Series: LA Dodgers vs. San Diego, Game 3, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
NFL FOOTBALL
8:20 p.m.
FOX, NFLN — Tampa Bay at Chicago
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying Soccer: Serbia at Norway, Semifinal
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP: The French Open, Men’s Doubles Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris
9 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Women’s Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris
11 a.m.
NBC, NBCSN — WTA: The French Open, Women’s Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris

Early Friday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Richmond vs. St. Kilda, Semifinal, Metricon Stadium, Carrara, Australia
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Aramco Grosser Preis Der Eifel 2020, Nürburg, Germany
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Second Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England
RUGBY
4:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Sydney, Semifinal
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Women’s Doubles Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
sports on tv
Related Stories
Latest Articles