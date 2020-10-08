Thursday, October 8

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Tulane at Houston

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Pittsburgh

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ACCN — Florida State at Georgia Tech

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Baylor

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, First Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, First Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, First Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL

5:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — Samsung at LG

MLB BASEBALL

2:08 p.m.

FS1 — National League Division Series: Atlanta vs. Miami, Game 3, Minute Maid Park, Houston

3:35 p.m.

TBS — American League Division Series: Oakland vs. Houston, Game 4, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

7:10 p.m.

TBS — American League Division Series: Tampa Bay vs. NY Yankees, Game 4, Petco Park, San Diego

9:08 p.m.

MLBN — National League Division Series: LA Dodgers vs. San Diego, Game 3, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

NFL FOOTBALL

8:20 p.m.

FOX, NFLN — Tampa Bay at Chicago

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying Soccer: Serbia at Norway, Semifinal

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: The French Open, Men’s Doubles Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris

9 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Women’s Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris

11 a.m.

NBC, NBCSN — WTA: The French Open, Women’s Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris

Early Friday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Richmond vs. St. Kilda, Semifinal, Metricon Stadium, Carrara, Australia

AUTO RACING

4:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Aramco Grosser Preis Der Eifel 2020, Nürburg, Germany

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Second Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England

RUGBY

4:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Sydney, Semifinal

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Women’s Doubles Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris

filed under: