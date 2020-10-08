NORWAY — Turkey Trot 4 Hope is back – and is going VIRTUAL. Organizers encourage anyone to join in the fun over four days Thursday, November 26 to Sunday, November 29, anytime, anywhere in support of the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine. This is the perfect event for the whole family to enjoy from the comfort of your own home and at your own time. Your route can be a favorite trail, a daily running route, a local track or even a treadmill.

Last year’s event attracted over 300 walkers and runners raising funds for the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine. Although it is not possible to host a traditional “in person” event this year, organizers are excited about the opportunity that a virtual event brings and have set a fundraising goal of $15,000. “This is the signature fundraising event for Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine and this year we hope to have many more participants actively fundraising, commented Gene Benner, committee co-chair. We challenge each Turkey Trot 4 Hope participant to help us raise much needed funds to support people in western Maine affected by cancer.” Sponsorships are also available. If you are interested in sponsoring the event, please call 207-890-0329.

For the fourth year in a row, Sunday River Ski Resort is back as the event’s Big Tom sponsor. This year participants will be entered into a drawing to win Sunday River Lift Tickets and Youth Season Passes as well as many other incentives and prizes based on fundraising totals; not race times. Even though, we will not track finish times, participants are encouraged to submit race results using the Runkeeper app and/or follow the Events’ Facebook page to share their results, photos, videos and comments. What inspires and motivates you? Will you dress up this year? There is also an online virtual Grateful Wall where participants can share their experiences and photos. Get outside, give thanks and have some fun!

Registration through October 31 is $25 for adults and FREE to K-12 students – thanks to an anonymous donor. Adult price increases to $35 on November 1st. The first 200 people to register will receive a Turkey Trot 4 Hope signature pom pom hat. Register at www.raceroster.com (search Turkey Trot 4 Hope) and choose a distance; Gobble Wobble Walk, 1 Mile or 4 Mile Run. Participants can choose to pick up their hat at a TBD drive by location or have it mailed to them prior to the event. Customized, printable bibs will be available for download for all participants.

CRCofWM is committed to serving and embracing anyone affected by cancer in a community that offers hope and caring through support, education and concepts in healthy living. We help those affected by cancer experience hope. All resources and supportive programs are offered free of charge. During the pandemic many wellness programs are offered virtually. For more information www.crcofwm.org or 207-890-0329.

