WILTON — One person connected to the Academy Hill School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter sent to staff and parents of students Friday.

“This letter is to inform you that an individual associated with Academy Hill School recently tested positive for COVID-19,” according to the letter. “Other staff or students may have come in contact with this individual and, therefore, may have been exposed to the virus. We are informing you out of an abundance of caution. Please monitor yourself, your student for signs and symptoms. Call a health care provider if symptoms start. Stay home if you are sick.”

School officials are working with the Maine CDC to ensure that their response to the positive test aligns with the current safety guidelines, according to the letter, signed by RSU 9 Superintendent Tina Meserve.

“Maine CDC or a school representative will contact you directly if you are identified as a close contact of someone who tested positive,” Meserve wrote. Close contacts will be asked to quarantine for 14 days from last exposure to the positive individual. A negative test result does not get an individual out of quarantine.”

Academy Hill is a second to fifth grade school. Like most schools, Academy Hill has been using a hybrid model, offering students the choice to attend school in person or to learn remotely. According to Meserve, the school will continue with that model. All of those who have had contact with the infected person have gone into quarantine until given the all-clear by the CDC, she said.

Questions for the school can be directed to Academy Hill School nurse Kim Lloyd at [email protected] or by calling 207-645-4488.

« Previous

filed under: