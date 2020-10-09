WEST FARMINGTON — For the third year, Farmington Elks Lodge #2430 at 120 School Street will open to the public for a Halloween haunted house.

“We’re setting up right now for the haunted house,” Exalted Ruler Aaron Allumbaugh said in a phone conversation Tuesday morning, Oct. 6.

The haunted house will be open 6-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 23 and 24 and Oct. 30 and 31.

Cost is $2 per person or $10 for families.

While scares will be had at the haunted house, it is designed for most age levels, Allumbaugh said.

“We don’t do blood, guts and gore,” he said. “It’s never been ‘in your face’. There will be audio-visual effects, props, two to three people in the haunted house as characters.”

There will be some changes this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Allumbaugh said.

“There will be no kids activity room set up this year. People will line up outside and we’re only allowing a few people or a family group in at a time,” he said. “By doing it four nights, we’re hoping people don’t all come the same evening.”

The haunted house is handicap accessible, although some corners might be tight and require maneuvering, Allumbaugh said.

Proceeds benefit the youth activity fund.

For more information, call the lodge at 778-6761.

