MADISON — Anna Beach scored two goals as Oak Hill earned an 8-0 girls soccer win in Madison.

Gabby Chessie, Emily Dillman, Amara Denis, Elise Worth, Audrey Dillman and Peighton Theriault added a goal each for the the Raiders (4-1-0). Paige Gonya made three saves.

Susannah Curtis stopped 14 shots for the Bulldogs.

FIELD HOCKEY

BRUNSWICK 2, EDWARD LITTLE 1: Kelsey Sullivan scored two goals, including the game-winning goal in the fourth quarter, as the host Dragons rallied past the Red Eddies on Friday in Brunswick.

Megan Lachance started the scoring in the first quarter for Edward Little (1-3). EL goalie Elise Syphers made 11 saves in goal.

Sullivan tied the game in the second quarter before scoring again in the fourth. Hanna Wentworth made nine saves in net for Brunswick (4-1).

CROSS COUNTRY

MONMOUTH, HALL-DALE AT LISBON: Lisbon had the top two finishers in Aidan Laviolette (17:22.8) and Hunter Burkhardt (17:41.7), but victorious Monmouth claimed the next three spots and had all five of its scorers in the top nine places in a tri-meet Friday in Lisbon.

Joe Crocker led the Mustangs with a third-place finish in 18:25.5, with Brosnan Comeau (fourth, 19:13.2) and Ben Story (fifth, 19:54.9) right behind. Eric Drappeau was Hall-Dale’s highest finisher in sixth, with a time of 20:02.3.

Monmouth edged Lisbon in the boys team race, 28-33, with Hall-Dale third at 67 points.

The Monmouth girls won the girls race, which featured only 10 runners. The Mustangs claimed the top six spots and scored 15 points, while Lisbon and Hall-Dale each didn’t have enough runners to qualify for a team score.

Alexa Allen was the top finisher in a time of 21:52.5, followed by teammates Holly Hunt (21:56.8) and Allyson Lewis (23:56.0).

Acadia Rugullies was Lisbon’s top finisher in seventh, with a time of 26:46.3. Hall-Dale’s Olivea Bean was next in seventh, in a time of 27:52.8.

BOYS

Monmouth 28, Lisbon 33, Hall-Dale 67

1.Laviolette (L), 17:22; 2. Burkhardt (L), 17:41; 3. Crocker (M), 18:25; 4. Comeau (M), 19:13; 5. Story (M), 19:54; 6. Drappeau (HD), 20:02; 7. Smith (M), 20:04; 8. Boulet (L), 20:08; 9. Luce (M), 20:13; 10. Davis (L), 20:51; 11. Nagle (M), 21:53; 12. Mailhot (L), 22:22; 13. Elliot (HD), 22:27; 14. Trev. Bauer (M), 22:29; 15. Tris. Bauer (M), 23:17; 16. Huttman (HD), 23:23; 17. Fortin (M), 23:26; 18. Leighton (HD), 23:40; 19. Wing (M), 23:49; 20. Cross (HD), 24:12; 21. Dean (HD), 24:57; 22. Martin (M), 25:14; 23. Ladd (HD), 25:41; 24. Smith (L), 32:08; 25. Smith (HD), 35:49.

GIRLS

Monmouth 15, Hall-Dale NS, Lisbon NS

1.Allen (M), 21:52.5; 2. Hunt (M), 21:56.8; 3. Lewis (M), 23:56.0; 4. Grant (M), 24:29.9; 5. Roy (M), 24:41.9; 6. Dwinal (M), 24:53.9; 7. Rugullies (L), 26:46.3; 8. Bean (HD), 27:52.8; 9. Lucas (L), 28:13.4; 10. Strout (HD), 44:04.6.

