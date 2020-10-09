100 Years Ago: 1920

Rosario Giguere of Horton Street will leave next Wednesday for Chicago, where he will enter the Chicago Engineering School Works and study engineering. He has received news from Chicago telling him that he won the free scholarship course in his last examinations contest out of several thousand who competed.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Mrs. Raymond Lemaire will be commentator at the wig style show being presented at the Tuesday night meeting of the Rosary Society of St. Patrick’s Church in the meeting hall. Wigs for the show are being provided by Wigs Unique and one of its staff members will attend to assist in the demonstration. The meeting will follow the recitation of the Rosary at 7:30 pm. in the chapel. Leading the meditations will be Maureen Bernier. Jane St. Peter, Theresa Daly, Fabian Driscoll and Joyce Grenier. Members are reminded to bring with them a book of trading stamps or an equivalent gift to be used at the group’s card party scheduled for November.

25 Years Ago: 1995

This summer three area boys got a chance to live in a village for 10 days at the Boy Scout World Jamboree in Holland. The international experience was worthwhile, according to Mt. Blue High School senior Matt Nadeau. “The purpose is to realize that the American way isn’t the only way. There are other cultures out there,” he said. Nadeau, Mt, Blue High School junior, Scott Levasseur and sophomore Trevor Lawson made the trip to Holland as part of a 40-member troop from New England. The group stopped in London for five days, seeing the sites and acting like tourists,” before heading on to the jamboree. In Holland they joined 30,000 other scouts from 170 countries around the world. One of the pastimes at the jamboree was trading patches with Scouts from other countries. The collection the boys brought home include patches from Canada, England, Switzerland, Brazil, China and Japan, testimony to the world-wide influence of the Boy Scouts. While at the jamboree the boys participated in a number of varied activities from wheelchair games tonight hikes to survival training. The wheelchair games were a highlight, said Nadeau, and were designed to promote handicap awareness.

