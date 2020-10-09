All New York Jets players and coaches have tested negative for COVID-19, and Sunday’s game against Arizona will be played on time.

The Jets posted a statement on social media Friday night, hours after their training facility was closed because of a presumptive positive coronavirus test for one player.

“This evening, we received negative PCR COVID-19 test results for all players, coaches and personnel,” the team said. “Following a presumptive positive COVID-19 test and out of an abundance of caution to ensure everyone’s health and safety, we sent all players and personnel home this morning. We also initiated all NFL mandated protocols including player isolation, subsequent testing, and contact tracing.

“As we have thus far, we will continue to follow required health and safety protocols in the best interests of our coaches, players, staff and community. We look forward to our game this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.”

During the summer, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford had a similar false positive.

IN A MEMO to the 32 teams obtained by The Associated Press, the NFL’s officiating office reminded “all individuals must keep their masks in place when interacting with game officials on the field.”

The league threatened significant discipline against violators.

“Failure to adhere to the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 related protocols will result in accountability measures being imposed against offending individuals and/or clubs, including fines, suspensions of persons involved, and/or the forfeiture of a draft choice(s),” the memo said. “Additionally, we have reminded game officials that if an individual not wearing a face covering approaches them inappropriately, they have the authority to take administrative or officiating action, including a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.”

The NFL Referees Association had complained to the league about coaches approaching them without masks properly in place.

49ERS: Kyle Shanahan confirmed Friday afternoon that Jimmy Garoppolo will be back as the 49ers’ starting quarterback on Sunday.

Shanahan also announced C.J. Beathard is now the backup quarterback, having beaten out Nick Mullens for the No. 2 spot after Sunday’s loss to the Eagles.

Garoppolo had missed the last 2 1/2 games with a right high ankle sprain he suffered in Week 2 against the Jets.

CHARGERS: The Chargers placed running back Austin Ekeler on injured reserve Friday, making him the seventh Los Angeles starter to go on IR this season.

Ekeler was injured during the first quarter of Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay. He led the AFC with 378 scrimmage yards after the first three games.

Justin Jackson and Joshua Kelley are expected to be the main running backs in Ekeler’s absence. Kelley leads the team in carries (52) but has fumbled in two straight games. Jackson missed the first three games with a calf injury but saw limited action last week.

Los Angeles is 1-3 going into Monday’s game at New Orleans.

FALCONS: Julio Jones was held out of practice for the third straight day with a hamstring injury on Friday but has not been ruled out for the Atlanta Falcons’ game against the Carolina Panthers.

The injury forced Jones to sit out the second half of Monday night’s loss at Green Bay. Jones, the two-time All-Pro wide receiver, missed the Falcons’ loss to Chicago on Sept. 27 with the injury.

COLTS: Indianapolis will face Cleveland, the NFL’s top-ranked rushing offense, without linebacker Darius Leonard.

They could be without middle linebacker Anthony Walker, too. On Friday, Coach Frank Reich ruled out Leonard and left tackle Anthony Castonzo for Sunday’s game at Cleveland, and acknowledged Walker’s status was still uncertain.

JAGUARS: Coach Doug Marrone listed defensive end Josh Allen (knee), linebacker Myles Jack (ankle) and rookie cornerback CJ Henderson (shoulder) as questionable against the Texans.

Losing Allen would add to the team’s pass rush woes. Jacksonville (1-3) has four sacks, and Allen has half of those while getting the most consistent pressure of anyone on the defense. Jack leads the Jaguars with 37 tackles, and Henderson leads the team with four pass breakups.

GIANTS: New York placed outside linebacker Oshane Ximines on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, who was hurt on Sunday in a loss to the Rams in Los Angeles. He did not practice this week. The second-year pro will be eligible to return to the roster after missing three games.

BROWNS: Cleveland will be without one of its best defensive players Sunday against Indianapolis as tackle Larry Ogunjobi sits out with an abdominal injury.

Ogunjobi has been dominant up front against the run for the Browns (3-1), who lead the NFL with 11 takeaways. A third-round pick in 2017 from Charlotte, Ogunjobi got hurt in last week’s win over the Dallas Cowboys and didn’t practice this week.

Rookie Jordan Elliott, a third-round pick from Missouri, will take Ogunjobi’s spot.

DOLPHINS: Miami rookie left tackle Austin Jackson went on injured reserve because of an ankle injury, a blow an offensive line that has been improved this season.

Jackson, a first-round draft pick, will likely be replaced by Julie’n Davenport, who started eight games for Miami last year. Coach Brian Flores didn’t rule out Jackson returning this season, but declined to estimate how long he might be sidelined. Defensive end Shaq Lawson (shoulder) and tight end Durham Smythe (knee) were also ruled out of Sunday’s game at San Francisco.

STEELERS: Longtime Pittsburgh offensive lineman and radio broadcaster Tunch Ilkin has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The 63-year-old Ilkin, a two-time Pro Bowler who played 13 of his 14 NFL seasons in Pittsburgh during a career that ran from 1980-93 and has served as an analyst on the team’s radio broadcasts since 1998, made the announcement in a video posted on Friday.

ALS is a “progressive nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord” according to the Mayo Clinic. Ilkin, who was born in Turkey before his parents moved to the U.S. when he was a toddler, did not disclose when he was diagnosed but noted the diagnosis was confirmed by the Cleveland Clinic.

