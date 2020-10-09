FARMINGTON — Here are the results…the three ‘perps’ with the most donations include:

· Kendra Baker ($645)

· Angela Pinkham ($350)

· Eddie Hastings ($300)

Each will be picked up in a cruiser, transported, and tossed in the clink for an hour this week, so be sure to swing by Big Lots! Scheduled jail time will be on Wednesday October 7th! Angela will be there from 4pm-5pm, Eddie Hastings will be there from 5pm-6pm and then United Way’s very own Kendra Baker from 6pm-7pm. It certainly got interesting there at the end, as the deadline approached there was chatter on Facebook and behind the scenes planning and last minute votes. People could ‘vote’ as many times as they wanted to make sure the person they hoped would be behind bars ended up there! In the midst of the COVID pandemic, United Way was excited to be able to do this [mostly] virtual, very fun fundraiser. Almost $2,000 was raised, all of which will be reinvested into our community.

Big thanks goes out to the list of people willing to participate in this first-time fundraiser. They are great sports in our community!

· Charlie Webster, Franklin County Commissioner

· Angela Pinkham, Main-Land Development Consultants and Randy Keach Auto

· Scott Nichols, Franklin County Sheriff

· Russell Black, Maine State Senate

· Shaun Riggs, The Dugout Bar and Grill

· Chris Farmer, Skowhegan Savings Bank

· Scott Landry, Maine House of Representatives

· Father Paul, St Joseph’s in Farmington and St Rose of Lima in Jay

· Kendra Baker, United Way of the Tri-Valley Area

· Tom Saviello, The Mercantile

· Tina Meserve, RSU9 Superintendent

· Eddie Hastings, Farmington Police Sergeant, Fire Chief Livermore Falls Fire Dept

· Pete Roberts, Origin

For more information about the United Way and any up-coming events or initiatives, visit www.uwtva.org or visit United Way on Facebook at www.facebook.com/uwtva. Be sure to like United Way on Facebook and follow on Instagram to be kept up-to-speed on programs and initiatives!

