Carmen Saindon, second from left, watches as Paris Noddin, second from right, and Kimberly Smith of Dirigo Federal Credit Union put together bird feeders at Marshwood Center in Lewiston on Thursday. Dirigo employees donated 10 bird feeders that were placed outside residents’ windows. Smith works at the Dirigo call center and noticed that residents of nursing homes were reluctant to hang up after calling the credit union. Residents are unable to have people visit because of COVID-19 precautions and are lonely, Smith said. “I have even had some break down and cry on the phone.” To help, Smith started Seeds of Hope and contacted five nursing homes to see what Dirigo employees could do. Mary Dempsey, activities director at Marshwood, told Smith that many residents enjoy watching the birds. Four other nursing homes received warm blankets, decorations and snacks Thursday. Saindan is a resident at Marshwood. Her 77th birthday was Thursday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Dirigo Federal Credit Union employees Paris Noddin, left, and Melissa Chapman carry bird feeders to the back of Marshwood Center in Lewiston on Thursday. The credit union donated 10 and placed them outside residents’ windows. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Marshwood Center resident Carmen Saindon, who turned 77 on Thursday, and recreation assistant Jillian Rombalski look at one of the bird feeders donated to the center in Lewiston on Thursday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo