• Matthew Decker, 27, of 13 Lily Lane, Turner, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on charges of domestic assault, domestic terrorizing and obstructing the report of a crime, 9:40 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, Lewiston.
