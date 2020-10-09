Charges

Androscoggin County

• Matthew Decker, 27, of 13 Lily Lane, Turner, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on charges of domestic assault, domestic terrorizing and obstructing the report of a crime, 9:40 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, Lewiston.

