RANGELEY — All are welcome to sign up for a special Bible study program in November that will help participants spiritually prepare for Advent and Christmas.

Facilitated by Fr. Anthony Kuzia, CM, pastor of Our Lady of the Lakes Parish (Our Lady of the Lakes Church, Oquossoc; St. Luke Church, Rangeley; St. John Church, Stratton; Bell Chapel, Sugarloaf Mountain), “The Infancy Narratives of Jesus” will explore the stories of the conception and birth of Jesus in the Gospels of Matthew and Luke.

The Bible study program will be offered on two days and times each week. One group will meet at 8 a.m. Tuesdays, (Nov. 3, 10 and 17, while the other group will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 4, 11 and 18. Each session will last for 90 minutes and include prayer, individual study, small group discussions and a lecture.

“All people need to begin the program is a Bible as the rest of the materials will be provided,” said Kuzia. “All meetings take place via Zoom, and the parish can provide help to people who want to participate but haven’t used Zoom before.”

The Bible study follows another successful study program at the parish titled “The Acts of the Apostles.” The program is designed to create a balance between learning about the Bible and applying the Bible to daily lives.

To register, contact Suzanne Chelidona-Stack at 617-957-6776 or [email protected] Provide name, address, telephone number and email address. For more information about the program, contact Our Lady of the Lakes Parish at 207-864-3795 or [email protected]

