FARMINGTON — Two candidates are seeking election Nov. 3 to a four-year term as Franklin County commissioner to represent District 2, which serves the towns of Chesterville, Farmington and New Sharon.

District 2 Commissioner Charles Webster of Farmington is not seeking re-election.

Fenwick Fowler, a Democrat, and Lance Harvell, a Republican, both of Farmington, are vying for the seat.

Fowler is a retired executive director of Western Maine Community Action in Wilton while Harvell is a teacher in Maine School Administrative District 58 in the Phillips area.

Both men answered questions from the Sun Journal, including why they are seeking election.

“I am committed to helping our economy, local institutions, and our most vulnerable citizens recover from the impact of COVID-19,” Fowler said. “This requires county leadership that is committed to listening to all perspectives and working in partnership with others to develop strategies that help our region move forward.”

“The current commissioners have deliberately withdrawn from all state, regional and local boards that currently deal with these issues,” he said. “These boards — the Greater Franklin Development Council, the Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments and the Maine County Commissioners Association — are critical partners in helping our region. If I am elected, I will push to have county commissioners rejoin these organizations and be part of a wider solution for our region.”

Harvell believes “the taxpayers need a strong advocate, especially during the coming economic issues and loss of revenues due to COVID and the Jay mill reevaluation,” he said.

Years of downsizing at the Androscoggin paper mill has lead to the decrease of the town of Jay’s valuation resulting in the town paying a lesser share of county taxes than it once did. An explosion in April at the mill destroyed a digester that changed wood into pulp for the paper-making process. The town’s valuation is expected to be reduced significantly next year.

Harvell believes the most pressing need in the county will be to prepare for the coming budget shortfalls.

“That said, there is a movement taking place where people are moving to rural areas and with the right leadership we are positioned to take advantage of this,” he said.

Fowler believes the most pressing need is “Helping our economy and institutions overcome the effects of COVID-19. Franklin County is one of what Maine’s economists identify as ‘rim counties.’ These rural inland counties historically have difficulty recovering from recessions and are highly vulnerable to economic slowdowns. Local, county, and state government agencies working together can create opportunities to rebound and grow. Franklin County commissioners need to participate and be active in local and statewide activities that help our economy rebound and thrive,” Fowler said.

Both candidates gave their opinions on whether the county should fund social service and infrastructure program grants. Money for the grants has been phased out over the past four years and are not funded this year.

“Every spending issue should be looked at and decided on the amount of money the county has,” Harvell said. “Priorities should be set the same as they are in every household budget.”

Fowler believes the agencies should be funded.

“Forty years ago Franklin County made an agreement with area municipalities to fund ten regional non-profit providers that serve residents of the entire area, including all towns,” he said. “These organizations provide services ranging from economic development assistance to helping the elderly age in place. Collectively they formed strong partnerships with Franklin County that helped our most vulnerable residents thrive, expanded high-speed internet services, and protected women and children from abuse. Cooperation with these organizations has proved critical for us to have a strong and vibrant community.”

On the topic of whether anything should be eliminated or implemented in county government, Harvell said, “During the coming government budget shortfalls all spending should be looked and priorities set according to the county’s needs.

Fowler said, “Our county’s demographics show that the fastest growing segment of our population includes those over the age of 60. Currently more than 30% of our residents are regarded as elderly. The majority of seniors would like to age in place in their own homes. Our county commissioners should be committed to helping seniors be as independent as possible.”

Commissioners also need to consider the future of the county jail, he said.

“The Franklin County Jail Board of Visitors has recently completed a report on the needs of our county detention center,” Fowler said. “The board’s recommendations suggest a substantial investment in the physical plant and a conversation about what we want our county jail to be. Currently the jail expenditures account for over one third of the county’s 6.75 million dollar budget. The Board of Visitors has raised some critical questions that the community should discuss and use to plan for the future.”

“Finally, I believe the commissioners should reconsider the decision to remove nonprofit providers from the county budget and return to the far more efficient and effective funding of these organizations on a county-wide basis,” he said.

