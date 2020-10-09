FINDLAY, Ohio — The University of Findlay recently welcomed new undergraduate and graduate students to campus for fall 2020. New students began their studies at UF on Aug. 17.

Local students include:

Jordyn Maloy of Lisbon Falls, pursuing a degree in equestrian studies and a degree in equine business management. Maloy is a graduate of Lisbon High School.

Alexandria Montefesco of Norway, pursuing a degree in equestrian studies. Montefesco is a graduate of Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School.

ATHENS, Ohio — Erika Johnson of Poland has graduated with a bachelor of arts from Ohio University. More than 1,900 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees for summer semester 2020.

EASTON, Mass. — Members of the Class of 2020 joined together for a virtual commencement ceremony in August, including area students Anna Lastra of Bridgton, Katherine Clavette of Naples, Molly Huey of Topsham, Nick Landano of Fryeburg and Paige Frawley of Winthrop.

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Valdosta State University has awarded Rowan Bradeen of Turner the W.R. & Dorothy Salter Scholarship-7/27 for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Bradeen is one of nearly 300 currently enrolled, incoming first-year or transfer students selected to receive a scholarship through VSU Foundation Inc.

The scholarships were established by private donors and are awarded each year to students with excellent academic achievement and/or financial need. Each recipient represents the high standards of the university.