BRUNSWICK — Twenty-seven Maine firefighters have graduated from the Maine Fire Service Institute’s Officer Training Academy after completing rigorous training to prepare them for leadership roles at fire departments across the state.

A small graduation ceremony with appropriate safety precautions was held Oct. 2 at the Augusta Civic Center. The Maine Fire Service Institute is a department of Southern Maine Community College and provides training and education services to Maine’s firefighters.

Those who complete the academy meet the training requirements for national fire officer certification through the Pro Board Fire Service Professional Qualifications System, also known as Pro Board.

Area graduating officers were: Richard Dawe, Auburn Fire Department; Jacob Letendre, Lewiston Fire Department; Anthony Siderio Jr., Lewiston and Monmouth fire departments; Patrick Summers, Portland and Poland fire departments; Tyler Tripp, Lewiston and Farmingdale fire departments; and Daniel Verrill, Portland, Windham and Gorham fire departments.

