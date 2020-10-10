MAGALLOWAY PLANTATION — The body of a Massachusetts man who had been missing for several days was found on the shores of a remote Maine lake, according to the Maine Warden Service.

Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Warden Service, said that James P. Fulginiti, 64, had not been seen by friends for several days.

Fulginiti had a boat-access-only camp on Little Beaver Pond in Magalloway Plantation, according to Latti, and around 10:44 a.m., a campground owner drove a boat to Fulginiti’s camp to see if he was there.

Latti said that the campground owner found Fulginiti’s dog alone in the camp and his boat “stuck in the mud in a nearby cove.”

Four game wardens started searching along the shores of Little Beaver Pond, and around 2:30 p.m., Game Warden Kris MacCabe and his K-9 Morgan found Fulginiti’s body about 200 yards from his camp.

“It appears that (Fulginiti’s) boat had broken free, drifted into the cove across from the camp, and that Fulginiti had walked along the shore in an attempt to retrieve his boat,” Latti said.

Fulginiti’s body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Augusta to determine a cause of death, according to Latti.

