COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Isaiah Spiller rushed for 174 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 21 Texas A&M beat fourth-ranked Florida 41-38 on Seth Small’s 26-yard field goal as time expired Saturday.

Spiller helped get the Aggies get into position for Small’s kick, giving Jimbo Fisher his first win over a top-five team since taking over as Texas A&M coach.

Kellen Mond threw a 51-yard pass to Caleb Chapman for a tying TD with about 4½ minutes to go.

The Gators were driving when Buddy Johnson forced a fumble by Malik Davis, and it was recovered by DeMarvin Leal to set up the game-ending field goal.

Mond passed for 338 yards and three touchdowns to help the Aggies (2-1, 2-1 SEC) down the previously undefeated Gators (2-1, 2-1)

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask had 312 yards passing and four TDs, but the Gators were done in by the late mistake and another poor performance by their defense.

(1) CLEMSON 42, (7) MIAMI 17: Trevor Lawrence threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another as the Tigers (3-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast) routed the Hurricanes (3-1, 2-1) in Clemson, South Carolina.

(2) ALABAMA 63, MISSISSIPPI 48: Najee Harris ran for 206 yards and five touchdowns and the Crimson Tide (3-0) beat the Rebels (1-2) in the highest-scoring Southeastern Conference regulation game ever.

Matt Corral passed for 365 yards for Ole Miss and the Rebels put up 647 yards. The teams combined for an SEC-record 1,370 yards.

(3) GEORGIA 44, (14) TENNESSEE 21: Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score and the Bulldogs (3-0, 3-0 SEC) dominated the final 30 minutes in a win over the visiting Volunteers (2-1, 2-1).

(5) NOTRE DAME 42, FLORIDA STATE 26: Kyren Williams ran for 185 yards and two touchdowns and safety Shaun Crawford helped thwart a potential Florida State rally with a goal-line interception as the Fighting Irish (3-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast) defeated the Seminoles (1-3, 0-3) in South Bend, Indiana.

(8) NORTH CAROLINA 56, (19) VIRGINIA TECH 45: Michael Carter ran for a career-high 214 yards and two touchdowns – including a 62-yarder midway through the fourth quarter – to help the Tar Heels (3-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast) beat the Hokies (2-1, 2-1) in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Javonte Williams also ran for a career-best 169 yards and two scores, with both backs finding gaping lanes and weaving through defenders to keep the chains moving on the way to 399 yards on the ground.

(13) AUBURN 30, ARKANSAS 28: Anders Carlson hit a 39-yard field goal with 7 seconds left to lift the Tigers (2-1, 2-1 SEC) over the visiting Razorbacks (1-2, 1-1).

(15) BYU 27, UTSA 20: Zach Wilson threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns and Tyler Allgeier ran for 116 yards and another score to lead BYU (4-0) past Texas San Antonio (3-2) in Provo, Utah.

MISSOURI 45, (17) LSU 41: Connor Bazelak threw for 406 yards and four touchdowns, and Missouri (1-2) stopped LSU four times at the 1-yard line in the final minute to escape with a victory in a game moved from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to Columbia, Missouri, because of Hurricane Delta.

Larry Rountree added 119 yards rushing and Tyler Badie scored touchdowns on the ground and through the air for Missouri, which gave new coach Eli Drinkwitz his first win.

LSU (1-2) had taken a 41-38 lead when Cade York hit a 51-yard field goal on the final play of the third quarter. But when York tried to extend the lead midway through the fourth, his 45-yarder was blocked, and Missouri needed just four plays – the big one a 69-yard pass to Chance Luper – before Bazelak hit Nico Hea for the go-ahead touchdown with 5:18 to go.

OKLAHOMA 53, (22) TEXAS 45: Spencer Rattler threw a 25-yard scoring pass to Drake Stoops in the fourth overtime, and Oklahoma (2-2, 1-2 Big 12) survived a late rally to beat the Longhorns (2-2, 1-2) in Dallas.

Rattler’s successful completion on the required 2-point conversion didn’t matter when Sam Ehlinger’s pass was intercepted in the end zone by Tre Brown to end just the second Big 12 game to go four OTs.

(24) IOWA STATE 31, TEXAS TECH 15: Brock Purdy passed for 302 yards and two touchdowns, Breece Hall ran for 135 yards and two scores and the Cyclones (3-1, 3-0 Big 12) rolled up 516 yards in a win over the Red Raiders (1-3, 0-3) at Ames, Iowa.

BOSTON COLLEGE 31, PITTSBURGH 30: Phil Jurkovec threw three touchdown passes to Zay Flowers – the last a 25-yarder in overtime – and ran for a score as Boston College (3-1, 2-1 Atlantic Coast) won at home when the Panthers (3-2, 2-2) missed an extra-point attempt to end the game.

Jurkovec, a sophomore transfer from Notre Dame, was 19 of 35 for 358 yards passing as the Eagles rebounded from a frustrating close loss to North Carolina. Flowers had six catches for 162 yards.

