TOPSHAM — The Blue Devils (3-0) scored three first-half goals to defeat Mt. Ararat (2-1), 3-0, in a boys soccer game on Saturday.

David Abdi, Mohamedamin Nur and Romano Bassa all scored for the Blue Devils in the first half. Khalid Hersi and Ivan Dominguez each assisted on goals.

Yahya Heri notched his third clean sheet of the season. Jacob Fullerton made eight saves on 11 shots for the Eagles.

Girls soccer

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 3, ST. DOMINIC 1: West Duffy scored a pair of first-half goals to help lead the Patriots past the Saints in Auburn on Friday.

Nicole Cobb finished from Amelia Cobb to open the scoring for the Patriots (2-2), who led 3-0 at half. Emma West assisted on Duffy’s second goal. Ivy Abrams made three saves in net to secure the victory.

Emily Wallingford scored unassisted for the Saints (0-3-1), who received 28 saves in goal from Alyssa Hart.

Boys cross country

BRUNSWICK 26, FALMOUTH 29, OXFORD HILLS 85: Quinn Hartnett (0:19:45), Cody Roy (0:1946), Isaac Roy (0:19:50) Levi Whynot (0:20:19), Andrew Whynot (0:20:31) and Andrew Swift (0:20:41) finished 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 respectively for Oxford Hills in a tri-meet in Brunswick. Falmouth’s Ben Greene beat out Brunswick’s Tyler Patterson for the top spot.

1. Ben Greene F 15:43; 2. Tyler Patterson B 15:53; 3. Zach Barry Scarb 16:01; 4. Logan Ross F 16:31; 5. Aiden Simmons B 16:34; 6. Eli Palmer B 16:35; 7. Joseph Valliere B 16:43; 8. Faran Ignani F 16:54; 9. Miles Woodbury F 17:38; 10. Adam Nassbaum B 17:41; 11. Declan Freuh F 17:55; 12. Miles Logan B 18:01; 13. Dolan Pols B 18:03; 14. Felix Battle B 18:10; 15. Ryan Gray F 18:14; 16. John Peelan F 19:41; 17. James Kousky B 19:44; 18. Quinn Hartnett 19:45; 19. Cody Roy OH 19:46; 20. Isaac Roy OH 19:50; 21. Levi Whynot OH 20:19; 22. Andrew Whynot OH 20:31; 23. Henry Swift OH 20:41; 24. Nathan Kallin B 20:53; 25. Jonathan Phanzu B 20:58; 26. Thomas McCormack B :21:51.0 27. Jack Nassabuam B :21:51.5; 28. Kipp Butts B 21:55.1; 29. Josh Cabral OH :22:42.6 30. Payton Sherbinski OH:234:37.9; 31. Ethan Whitlock B :24:29.1; 32. Brady McQuaid B :26:00.0; 33. 33. Sawyer Prescott B :2709.5; 34. Liam Childs OH :29:15.2; 35. Cooper Hall OH :29:15.4; 36. Donovan Sanborn 0H :31:48.4

Girls cross country

BONNY EAGLE 15, BRUNSWICK 44, FALMOUTH NS, OXFORD HILLS NS: Oxford Hills’ Kaylynn Johnson (0:23:06), Jade Martel-Bixby (0:26:34), Hannah Grover (0:32:21) and Caroline Sheets (0:34:03) finished 19, 23, 27 and 28, respectively in a four-team meet at Brunswick.

Falmouth’s Sofie Matson claimed the top spot ahead of teammate Karley Piers, while Delaney Hesler was third for Bonny Eagle. Brunswick was paced by Zoe Wilson in ninth.

1. Sofie Matson F 17:37; 2. Karley Piers F 18:02; 3. Delaney Hesler BE 18:04; 4. Emmaline Pendelton BE 18:45; 5. Abby Thibodeau BE 19:04; 6. Ella Dunne BE 20:26; 7. Cadence Howard BE 20:46; 8. Lila Findlay F 20:49; 9. Zoe Wilson B 21:21; 10. Allie Hesler BE 21:23; 11. Fiona Hanrahan F 21:32; 12. Kaeden Green B 21:50; 13. Abby Valliere B 21:55; 14. Madeline Kallin B 22:26; 15. Lily Hatrick B 22:32; 16. Addy Dolley B 22:39; 17. Hannah Wilkoff B 22:55; 18. Cami Wagner B 22:59; 19. Kaylynn Johnson OH 23:06; 20. Anjali Swlinger B 25:09; 21. Hazel Goodwin B :25:33.7; 22. Maggie Johnson B :25:46.0; 23. Jade Martel-Bixby OH :26:34.4; 24. Loring Boak B 27:00.7; 25. Aela Hemberger B :27:35.8; 26. Evvie Prince B :30:16.3; 27. Hannah Grover OH :32:21.7; 28. Caroline Sheets OH :34:03.8.

