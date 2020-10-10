100 Years Ago: 1920

School Street in Auburn was recently paved with brick fenced off while the concrete was hardening. A lane along the side was left open for persons living on the street, and a careless motorist instead of going up one more street drove on the new paving and broke off a large corner. The expense to the city was not very great, but the inconvenience to the general public was greater. The corner had to be ripped up and Iaid over and the street must now be closed for several days more. With the numerous side streets, it would seem as tho a man owning a motor car could afford the extra minute or two to go up another streét and not Interfere with the street department in its work of Improvement, as was done in this case by a thoughtless driver.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Auburn City Clerk Leroy E. Linnell is currently attending the annual convention of the New England Association of City and Town Clerks at Newport, R.I., where he will be installed as president of the association. Linnell, who served as vice president last year will return to Auburn on Friday.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Knights of Columbus Council 106 Past Grand Knight Gerry Morin, Faithful Navigator Arthur Ouellette and District Deputy Paul Lavoie and his wife, Sue, are leaving early this morning in a bus-load of state officers who will be in attendance at Pope Paul’s visit in New York. They will attend the 9:30 a.m. Mass Friday in Queens. It will be televised locally on EWTN Channel 29, The telecast will be sponsored by the Knights of Columbus.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

filed under: