WILMINGTON, Del. – The Woodland Bard. At age 85, Gaylon passed away peacefully Sept. 30, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Born July 6, 1935 in Rangeley Maine to Clyde Forest and Olive (Dunham) Wilcox, he is now at home with his parents and ten of his brothers and sisters.

Jeep will be dearly missed by his wife, Janet (Hill) Wilcox; his daughter, Barbara Tabibian of Pike Creek, Del., his sons, Gary D. Wilcox (Sue H.) of Wilmington, Del. and Paul F. Wilcox (Brenda) of Phillips, Maine; five grandchildren, Jessica, Ashley, Sarah, Sherra and Billy; and four great-grandchildren, Dylan, Peyton, Jenna and Cole. Also, Jeep is survived by is his sister, Carole Sherwood (Dan) of Rangeley, Maine.

He served proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was stationed in Molesworth, England where he met Janet, his beloved wife of 65 years. One of his proudest accomplishments was the publication of his collection of poems and stories, Favorite Story Poems. When not entertaining coast to coast with his stories, this outdoorsman could be found exploring mountains and waterfalls in his beloved Rangeley Lakes Region area. Jeep also enjoyed working in his wood shop creating log frames for his captivating woodland photos. Jeep loved being with his family whether it be fishing, hiking, hunting, playing cribbage, cooking over an open fire or hauling his grandchildren on his tractor. He will be loved and missed always.

Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Rangeley Maine late spring or early summer of 2021.