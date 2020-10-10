NORWAY – Laura “Betty” Olive Atkinson, 97, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at the Norway Rehabilitation Center.

She was born June 30, 1923 in Buckfield the daughter of Wilson M. and Hazel (Keene) Damon. She was a graduate of Buckfield High School, married Oscar R. Atkinson Jr. Oct. 30, 1943, lived in Maine and New Hampshire until moving to Vermont to live and work there from 1957 to 1983. They returned to Buckfield after Oscar retired. Betty then worked at L&P Variety in Turner until she retired. She attended East Auburn Baptist Church and was a member of V.F.W. Auxiliary and the Buckfield Historical Society.

She enjoyed feeding and watching birds. She loved playing games and visiting with family and friends and that was what brought her the most enjoyment in her life and nothing was more important to her then family gatherings. She was blessed to have many weekly visits with her sisters and nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her son Alan Atkinson, his wife Kristin of Buckfield; step-grandchildren, Todd and Lance Levesque, Jason, Keith and Rachel Worthing with their spouses; and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marjorie Gesner and Mildred Newton of Buckfield; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Oscar R. Atkinson Jr.; son, Stanley G. Atkinson, daughter, Betty Ann who died in infancy; and daughter-in-law, Shannon; her sisters, Lillian Morris, Gladys Newbegin and her brothers, Richard, Norman, Stanley and George Damon

A memorial service will be held on Friday Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. at Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main Street, South Paris. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required. Online condolences may be shared with her family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com

