Charges

Androscoggin County

• Albert Mockler, 55, of Sabattus, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 7:31 p.m. Friday at 48 Dube Dr. in Sabattus.

Lewiston

• Derek Proctor, 32, of Monmouth, on a probation hold and charges of violating conditions of release, trafficking in prison contraband, and unlawful possession of cocaine base, 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

