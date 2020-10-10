Yesterday, I watched an ad from Sen. Collins about her integrity and it irritated me.
In the ad she talks about her integrity and support for Mainers. This struck me as unbelievable. Here’s why.
In February when the pandemic was just beginning, the president was spreading misinformation about its possible severity. At the time, health experts were warning of possible rapid widespread infections happening. Despite knowing the truth, Sen. Collins and her fellow Republican colleagues remained mute.
When the death toll reached 200,000, still silence from congressional Republicans. When the president himself contracted the virus, silence again. If the senator truly had integrity, she would have been telling people to follow the science and not what they were being told from the Oval Office.
She should take down that ad; it is offensive.
Ronald Pineau, Jay
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Lucille Dubord
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Laura "Betty" Olive Atkinson
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Gaylon “Jeep” Wilcox
-
Sports
Heat stay alive, force Game 6 against Lakers in NBA finals
-
Opinion
Ronald Pineau: Questioning Sen. Collins’ integrity