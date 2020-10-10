Yesterday, I watched an ad from Sen. Collins about her integrity and it irritated me.

In the ad she talks about her integrity and support for Mainers. This struck me as unbelievable. Here’s why.

In February when the pandemic was just beginning, the president was spreading misinformation about its possible severity. At the time, health experts were warning of possible rapid widespread infections happening. Despite knowing the truth, Sen. Collins and her fellow Republican colleagues remained mute.

When the death toll reached 200,000, still silence from congressional Republicans. When the president himself contracted the virus, silence again. If the senator truly had integrity, she would have been telling people to follow the science and not what they were being told from the Oval Office.

She should take down that ad; it is offensive.

Ronald Pineau, Jay

« Previous