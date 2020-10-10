Saturday, October 10
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Nürburgring Track, Nürburg, Germany
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Nürburgring Track, Nürburg, Germany
3 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
3:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Charlotte Motor Superspeedway, Concord N.C.
6 p.m.
NBCSN — AMA Motocross: The Pala National, Fox Raceway, Pala, Calif.
8 p.m.
NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Motul 100% Synthetic Grand Prix, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord N.C.
BOWLING
8 p.m.
FOX — PBA: Playoffs, Round of 24, Centreville, Va.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Virginia Tech at North Carolina
ACCN — North Carolina State at Virginia
ESPN — Florida at Texas A&M
ESPN2 — Louisiana (Monroe) at Liberty
FOX — Texas vs. Oklahoma, Cotton Bowl, Dallas
SECN — South Carolina at Vanderbilt
1:30 p.m.
CBSSN — The Citadel at Army
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Texas Tech at Iowa State
CBS — Tennessee at Georgia
ESPN2 — Texas (San Antonio) at Brigham Young
4 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Boston College
ESPN — Arkansas at Auburn
ESPNU — Middle Tennessee State at Florida International
FOX — Kansas State at Texas Christian
SECN — Missouri at Louisiana State (From Columbia, Mo.) (taped)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Temple at Navy
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Miami at Clemson
ESPN — Alabama at Mississippi
ESPN2 — Texas (El Paso) at Louisiana Tech
NBC — Florida State at Notre Dame
SECN — Mississippi State at Kentucky
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Charlotte at North Texas
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
ACCN — Alabama (Birmingham) at Wake Forest
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England
11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.
12 p.m
NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Third Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
11:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Bellator 248: Michael Page vs. Ross Houston (WelterWeights), Paris
RUGBY
4:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Parramatta, Semifinal
9:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premiership: Bristol at Wasps, Semifinal (taped)
11:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premiership: Bath at Exeter, Semifinal
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — FA-WSL: Manchester United at Tottenham
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Girl’s Singles & Doubles Championship, Roland Garros, Paris
9 a.m.
NBC — WTA: The French Open: Women’s Final, Roland Garros, Paris

Early Sunday

GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England
KBO BASEBALL
12:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — NC at LG
TENNIS
5:30 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Women’s Doubles Championship, Roland Garros, Paris

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
sports on tv
Related Stories
Latest Articles