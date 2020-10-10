Saturday, October 10
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Nürburgring Track, Nürburg, Germany
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Nürburgring Track, Nürburg, Germany
3 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
3:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Charlotte Motor Superspeedway, Concord N.C.
6 p.m.
NBCSN — AMA Motocross: The Pala National, Fox Raceway, Pala, Calif.
8 p.m.
NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Motul 100% Synthetic Grand Prix, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord N.C.
BOWLING
8 p.m.
FOX — PBA: Playoffs, Round of 24, Centreville, Va.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Virginia Tech at North Carolina
ACCN — North Carolina State at Virginia
ESPN — Florida at Texas A&M
ESPN2 — Louisiana (Monroe) at Liberty
FOX — Texas vs. Oklahoma, Cotton Bowl, Dallas
SECN — South Carolina at Vanderbilt
1:30 p.m.
CBSSN — The Citadel at Army
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Texas Tech at Iowa State
CBS — Tennessee at Georgia
ESPN2 — Texas (San Antonio) at Brigham Young
4 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Boston College
ESPN — Arkansas at Auburn
ESPNU — Middle Tennessee State at Florida International
FOX — Kansas State at Texas Christian
SECN — Missouri at Louisiana State (From Columbia, Mo.) (taped)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Temple at Navy
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Miami at Clemson
ESPN — Alabama at Mississippi
ESPN2 — Texas (El Paso) at Louisiana Tech
NBC — Florida State at Notre Dame
SECN — Mississippi State at Kentucky
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Charlotte at North Texas
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
ACCN — Alabama (Birmingham) at Wake Forest
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England
11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.
12 p.m
NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Third Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
11:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Bellator 248: Michael Page vs. Ross Houston (WelterWeights), Paris
RUGBY
4:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Parramatta, Semifinal
9:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premiership: Bristol at Wasps, Semifinal (taped)
11:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premiership: Bath at Exeter, Semifinal
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — FA-WSL: Manchester United at Tottenham
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Girl’s Singles & Doubles Championship, Roland Garros, Paris
9 a.m.
NBC — WTA: The French Open: Women’s Final, Roland Garros, Paris
Early Sunday
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England
KBO BASEBALL
12:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — NC at LG
TENNIS
5:30 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Women’s Doubles Championship, Roland Garros, Paris
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Sports
Sports on TV: Saturday, October 10, 2020
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Oct. 10
-
Election 2020
Facebook takes down political ads attacking ranked-choice voting
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Lucille Dubord
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Laura "Betty" Olive Atkinson