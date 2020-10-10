I would like to ask the voters of state House District 115 to reelect Josanne Dolloff at the polls or by absentee ballot.

Josanne is doing a fantastic job representing the district under some pretty tough conditions. She listens to her constituents and responds to concerns. She works with our businesses, unemployed veterans, elderly and so many others others to help them get through this pandemic.

With one term under her belt, she has gained valuable experience and will grow as she continues serving our communities so well. Those who want a proven, honest leader with a balanced approach to government can join me in voting for Josanne Dolloff.

Steve Dyment, Rumford