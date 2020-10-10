The Maine Amateur Hockey Association, under pressure from the Mills administration, has called off games scheduled across the state this weekend.

The hockey association has come under scrutiny after the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that a referee who tested positive for COVID-19 had potentially exposed 400 people to the coronavirus while officiating eight games in Maine and New Hampshire last weekend.

The association posted a statement on its website, signed by its president, Mike Keaney.

“After discussion with the Executive Board and Directors of Maine Amateur Hockey, the decision has been made, out of and abundance of caution, to cancel all hockey games in Maine for this coming weekend, thru Tuesday, October 13.

“I apologize for the late notice but the board feels that it is in the best interest of all involved to cancel until we can get clarification from the Maine Department of Human Services regarding playing this season.”

Keaney’s statement went on to say, “Practices are allowed as long as you follow local guidelines.”

Jeanne Lambrew, Maine’s health and human services commissioner, sent a letter Keaney on Friday to reinforce that holding games between hockey teams indoors violates the state’s community sports guidelines. According to the guidelines, games between different teams must be outdoors to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The letter said the state has relied on education to encourage compliance with Gov. Janet Mills’ executive orders, but will enforce its community sports guidelines to protect the public health if needed, noting that violation of an executive order is a Class E crime punishable by a fine of up to $10,000.

The hockey association oversees about 20 organizations, at both the youth and adult level, from Presque Isle to Biddeford.

