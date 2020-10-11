I recently contacted Jared Golden concerning the fiscal effect on the Farmington economy brought by the July 21 raid on several marijuana growing operations. Golden’s office responded this week. The man was very well versed on the events, having read all the newspaper articles and researching court records, etc.

I wrote every state elected official in the area, plus the governor and our federal officials. The Lewiston Sun and Rep. Golden were the only ones who responded. I expect our elected officials to care enough, when contacted by concerned citizens, to at least respond.

I am very impressed with Rep. Golden’s office personnel, with their informed response, sincere concern, answers to my questions, plus information on the M.O.R.E. ACT, action now postponed until late November and for information on HR 2093, an act to make bank accounts available to growers of marijuana.

Jared Golden, you will receive my vote in November.

Charlotte Bogue, Farmington

